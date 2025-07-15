Venkat K Narayana: Cinema must start and finish on time. That itself is a win

Director Prem’s gangster drama KD (Kaali Dasa), starring Dhruva Sarja, has piqued the curiosity and tested the patience of fans. Initially slated for an April or May release and later teased for September, the film has faced multiple delays. Now, after several rounds of speculation, KD is finally eyeing an October release window at the box office.
Having already launched teasers in Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Kochi across four languages, the team unveiled the Kannada version in Bengaluru. The event was graced by Crazy Star V Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, lead actor Reeshma Nanaiah, producer K Venkat Narayana, Anand of Anand Audio, and others.
Produced on a massive scale by KVN Productions, KD combines high-octane action with deep-rooted emotional storytelling. Producer Venkat Narayana revealed that the teaser showcases all the key characters and promised that the film brings together adrenaline and family sentiment in equal measure. He highlighted that director Prem spent nearly three years sculpting these unique characters, played by Dhruva, Ravichandran, and Shilpa Shetty, who will be featured in never-seen-before roles.
At the teaser launch, Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt described his character, Dhaak Deva, as “a completely dangerous and fearsome villain.” He praised Dhruva Sarja, stating, “He’s not just a Kannada actor — he’s an Indian actor in the making.”
Shilpa Shetty shared her experience of playing Satyavati, a strong 1970s woman. “This is the first time I’ve taken on such a role. I had to visit Bengaluru three times just to fully get into character,” she said.
Ravichandran praised Prem’s attention to detail, sharing that the director took 11 days just to finalise his wig for the role. “He’s obsessed with detail — every small thing matters to him,” he noted, also complimenting Sanjay Dutt's grounded nature.
Ramesh Aravind commended Prem’s ambition and hinted that more about his role would be revealed later.
Dhruva Sarja thanked KVN Productions for backing such a grand ensemble and said working alongside Sanjay Dutt and Shilpa Shetty was creatively fulfilling. “Our film’s real hero is director Prem. He’s like an unsatisfied soul — no matter how much you give, it’s never enough for him,” Dhruva said with a smile.
Known for his musical sensibilities, Prem has given equal importance to story and sound in KD, with music by Arjun Janya. The visuals in the already-released Shiva Shiva song have drawn comparisons with big Bollywood productions — and the teaser raises that bar even higher.
Based on a real-life gangster story set in 1970s Bengaluru, KD refers to Kaali Dasa, a character as innocent as he is dangerous. The 1970s cityscape was meticulously recreated by art director Mohan B Kere. With a shoot spanning 160 to 180 days, the film also stars Nora Fatehi and other Bollywood names alongside Reeshma Nanaiah. Cinematography is by William David of Vikrant Rona fame.
While director Prem has kept some details under wraps, buzz suggests Kannada superstar Sudeep may join the final leg of filming this month, with an official announcement expected soon — adding another twist to one of Kannada cinema’s most anticipated releases.
'When 1 + 1 becomes 11 — that’s real success'
Producer Venkat K Narayana, the force behind films like Toxic, Jana Nayagan, and now KD, shared candid thoughts on discipline, responsibility, and synergy in cinema.
In my experience, after OTT entered the scene, theatres were quiet initially. But today, OTT, satellite, and theatres coexist. Audiences come when the content is good — in any language. Instead of blaming platforms or viewers, it's the filmmaker's responsibility to make cinema that appeals to everyone,” he said.
“At KVN Productions, we try to bring the best actors and technicians together. But even when you have the best hero or a great technician, what truly matters is synergy. When all the right elements align — when 1 + 1 becomes 11 — that’s real success.”
On KD, Venkat revealed, “Yes, we revised the budget many times to meet Prem’s vision. Once I heard the full story, the scale, the sets — it became clear that the original plan had to evolve. Casting Shilpa Shetty as Satyavati or Sanjay Dutt was not about glamour, but character weight and story arc.”
“Film is still an unorganised industry,” he continued. “The only way forward is to start a project on time and finish it on time — that alone makes a difference. We aim to set a benchmark across languages with quality storytelling. When your desire is strong, the world conspires to make it happen.”