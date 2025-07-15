Venkat K Narayana: Cinema must start and finish on time. That itself is a win

Director Prem’s gangster drama KD (Kaali Dasa), starring Dhruva Sarja, has piqued the curiosity and tested the patience of fans. Initially slated for an April or May release and later teased for September, the film has faced multiple delays. Now, after several rounds of speculation, KD is finally eyeing an October release window at the box office.

Having already launched teasers in Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Kochi across four languages, the team unveiled the Kannada version in Bengaluru. The event was graced by Crazy Star V Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, lead actor Reeshma Nanaiah, producer K Venkat Narayana, Anand of Anand Audio, and others.

Produced on a massive scale by KVN Productions, KD combines high-octane action with deep-rooted emotional storytelling. Producer Venkat Narayana revealed that the teaser showcases all the key characters and promised that the film brings together adrenaline and family sentiment in equal measure. He highlighted that director Prem spent nearly three years sculpting these unique characters, played by Dhruva, Ravichandran, and Shilpa Shetty, who will be featured in never-seen-before roles.

At the teaser launch, Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt described his character, Dhaak Deva, as “a completely dangerous and fearsome villain.” He praised Dhruva Sarja, stating, “He’s not just a Kannada actor — he’s an Indian actor in the making.”