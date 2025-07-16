Swapna Mantapa to release next week

Swapna Mantapa, directed by acclaimed writer-filmmaker Baraguru Ramachandrappa, which was screened at several film festivals, is now set to hit the theatres on July 25. The film stars Vijay Raghavendra and Ranjani Raghavan in dual roles and is produced by AM Babu under Male Mahadeshwara Enterprises, with distribution by Mars Suresh.
Based on Baraguru’s 25-year-old novel of the same name, Swapna Mantapa centres on the preservation of traditional structures. Historically, kings built 'Swapna Mantapas' for their second wives. The film narrates the story of one such heritage structure in a village, threatened by misuse, and how the protagonists create awareness to save it.
Baraguru, who has also penned the screenplay and dialogues, highlighted the need to support experimental cinema. He urged the government to establish 150-seat theatres in each district in Karnataka, with ticket prices capped at ₹100 and said this proposal has been submitted to the Chief Minister. Vijay Raghavendra expressed his long-time wish to work with Baraguru and revealed he has sung a song in the film. The film has music by Shamitha Malnad, cinematography by Nagaraj Adavani, and editing by Suresh U.