Swapna Mantapa to release next week

Swapna Mantapa, directed by acclaimed writer-filmmaker Baraguru Ramachandrappa, which was screened at several film festivals, is now set to hit the theatres on July 25. The film stars Vijay Raghavendra and Ranjani Raghavan in dual roles and is produced by AM Babu under Male Mahadeshwara Enterprises, with distribution by Mars Suresh.



Based on Baraguru’s 25-year-old novel of the same name, Swapna Mantapa centres on the preservation of traditional structures. Historically, kings built 'Swapna Mantapas' for their second wives. The film narrates the story of one such heritage structure in a village, threatened by misuse, and how the protagonists create awareness to save it.