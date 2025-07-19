Sheelam steps into the spotlight with Suni's Moda Kavida Vataavarana
Simple Suni, known for launching fresh faces in Kannada cinema, is back with a new film, Moda Kavida Vataavarana. This time, he introduces a new hero, Sheelam. A long-time associate of Suni, Sheelam has previously worked as an assistant director and appeared in minor roles. Now, he makes his debut as a lead actor under the guidance of his mentor.
The shooting of the film was recently wrapped up, and Suni shared that this project is unlike anything he has done before. “After Ondu Sarala Premakathe, I needed something to uplift my spirits, and this story gave me that energy. Through this, I’m launching Sheelam,” he said.
“Being launched by my guru makes it very special. Working as a hero in this film is a dream come true. The technicians on this film have worked with big stars, and I feel lucky to debut with such a team,” says Sheelam.
Satvika, who plays the female lead, adds, “I always wanted to work with Suni sir, and I’ve learnt so much during this journey. Sheelam is a dedicated actor who has truly worked hard for this role.”
Moda Kavida Vataavarana is a romantic story set against a sci-fi backdrop. It is produced by Ram Movies, which earlier backed Ondu Sarala Premakathe. Mysore Ramesh, Shrirangraju, Lokesh Belavadi, and Goa Ramesh are the producers of the film. With cinematography by Santosh Rai Pathaje, music by Judah Sandy and Jade, and editing by Aditya Kashyap, the film is now ready for release. The release date will be announced soon.