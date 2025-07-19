Sheelam steps into the spotlight with Suni's Moda Kavida Vataavarana



Simple Suni, known for launching fresh faces in Kannada cinema, is back with a new film, Moda Kavida Vataavarana. This time, he introduces a new hero, Sheelam. A long-time associate of Suni, Sheelam has previously worked as an assistant director and appeared in minor roles. Now, he makes his debut as a lead actor under the guidance of his mentor.



The shooting of the film was recently wrapped up, and Suni shared that this project is unlike anything he has done before. “After Ondu Sarala Premakathe, I needed something to uplift my spirits, and this story gave me that energy. Through this, I’m launching Sheelam,” he said.



“Being launched by my guru makes it very special. Working as a hero in this film is a dream come true. The technicians on this film have worked with big stars, and I feel lucky to debut with such a team,” says Sheelam.

