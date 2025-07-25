Jay wraps up MIA 2; first exclusive premiere in Bangkok this August

Filmmaker Jay, who has honed his skills working with noted Kannada directors, is set to make his directorial debut with the Hollywood-backed feature, MIA 2. Billed as a gripping thriller, the film has officially wrapped production and is now gearing up for its exclusive premiere in Bangkok on August 15, targeting global distributors and production houses.
Shot over 40 intense days on the vibrant streets of Bangkok, MIA 2 blends grief, love, and the supernatural, told through the deeply personal lens of a mother-daughter relationship. At its heart, the film is about a daughter named Mia, and the extraordinary lengths a mother will go to protect her child amidst unsettling paranormal events.
Written and directed by Jay, the film is presented by BV Group Filming in collaboration with J Square Leisure Co. Ltd. MIA 2 is produced by Vivek Warden Bandi and Tirumalaraju Varma under the J2 Leisure Filming Thailand banner. Now in the final stages of post-production, the film is positioned for a worldwide release soon and will be available in five Indian languages.
Jay shares, “My storytelling journey needed a broader platform. Having spent years travelling between India and Thailand, it felt right to tell this story in English for a global audience.”
MIA 2, which focuses on the mother-daughter bond, stars Kim in the title role as Mia and Bruna Gomes Lisboa Brito as her mother, with supporting roles by Sunny D, Josh Mirza, Vova, and Helix Paul Soho. The film features music by San Page, lyrics by Palle Hasling Jakobsen, cinematography by Naveen Kumar, and editing by Swamy.