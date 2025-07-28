The Devil completes shoot and dubbing, gears up for the big screen

Darshan-starrer The Devil has officially wrapped up the film’s shoot and dubbing procedure. The team recently returned from a 10-day schedule in Thailand, where they filmed two song sequences in Bangkok. With this, the entire shoot of the film has been completed. Simultaneously, dubbing work for all characters, including Darshan, has also been wrapped up.
Directed by Prakash Veer, who has also penned the story and screenplay, The Devil is being mounted on a grand scale under the banner of Sri Jai Matha Combines. The film’s shoot spanned across various locations, including Bengaluru, Rajasthan, and Bangkok. With post-production now underway in full swing, the team is eyeing an early release.
Ever since its announcement, The Devil has generated a buzz, especially with Darshan’s new look in the posters drawing attention. The makers have announced that one of the songs will be released soon as part of the film’s promotional campaign.
The technical crew includes cinematographer Sudhakar S Raj, music composer B Ajaneesh Loknath, editor Harish Komme, art director Mohan B Kere, and stunt choreographer duo of Ram-Lakshman.
Rachana Rai plays the female lead opposite Darshan. The ensemble cast features Tulasi, Achyuth Kumar, Mahesh Manjrekar, Srinivas Prabhu, and Shobh Raj.