Timmana Mottegalu locks its theatrical release date

The makers of Rakshit Tirthahalli's third directorial venture, Timmana Mottegalu, have locked its theatrical release on June 27. The announcement was made along with the release of the lyrical video for the song 'Kaadu Daari', sung by Vasuki Vaibhav.
The film is produced under the Shreekrishna Productions banner and marks the production debut of Shivamogga-based NRI Adarsh Iyengar. Based on a short story from Rakshit’s acclaimed collection Kaadina Nentaru, the film explores the intertwined relationship between humans, nature, and animals.
Shot in and around Shivamogga and Chikkamagaluru in a single schedule, the film captures the essence of life in the Western Ghats, highlighting the values, simplicity, and sensitivity of people living amidst the hills. The film had its premiere in Dallas, USA, where it received positive feedback. It was also screened at the Kolkata International Film Festival and earned a Special Jury Mention at the Dadasaheb Phalke Film Festival held in Delhi.
The ensemble cast includes Keshav Guttahalli, Suchendra Prasad, Ashika Somashekar, Sringeri Ramanna, Pragati Prabhu, Raghu Ramanakoppa, Master Harsha, Vinay Kanive, Prithviraj Kopp, and Pranesh Kulegadde.
The film features cinematography by Praveen S, editing by Kemparaju B S, and music by Hemanth Jois.