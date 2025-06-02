Timmana Mottegalu locks its theatrical release date

The makers of Rakshit Tirthahalli's third directorial venture, Timmana Mottegalu, have locked its theatrical release on June 27. The announcement was made along with the release of the lyrical video for the song 'Kaadu Daari', sung by Vasuki Vaibhav.



The film is produced under the Shreekrishna Productions banner and marks the production debut of Shivamogga-based NRI Adarsh Iyengar. Based on a short story from Rakshit’s acclaimed collection Kaadina Nentaru, the film explores the intertwined relationship between humans, nature, and animals.