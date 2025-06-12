Diganth: At times, we should go left when life pulls us right

Diganth is no stranger to curveballs, both in life and in cinema. A career marked by experimental subjects, physical injuries, and a quiet refusal to fit into mainstream moulds has made him one of Kannada cinema’s most consistent risk-takers. And his upcoming film, Edagaiye Apagathakke Karana (EAK), releasing on June 13, might just be his most personal yet.

The title, for Diganth, is more than a clever phrase — it’s almost a mirror. “The word in the title — Apagathake, which means an accident, instantly hits,” Diganth admits. “It points to different points in my life. I’ve had my fair share of those... accidents that change everything.”

Directed by debutant Samarth Kadkol, EAK explores a subject rarely touched in cinema: the world of left-handers. The film weaves sharp social commentary with moments of black comedy, touching on identity, conditioning, and the subtle struggles of being different.

“The moment I heard the concept, I said yes. A film about left-handers? That’s rare,” says Diganth. “Only 7–10% of the world is left-handed. However, in our society, many are forced to switch as children, simply because it’s perceived as wrong. I’ve watched a lot of global cinema — Hollywood, Korean, world films — and I’ve never seen this subject explored.”

Though a right-hander himself, Diganth fully committed to portraying a left-handed character — a process that was physically and mentally daunting. “Samarth told me — the minute I step on set, no right hand. So I started eating with my left, scrolling my phone left-handed, brushing... everything,” he says. “But 40 years of being right-handed doesn’t change overnight.”