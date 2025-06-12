Ritvvikk Mathad: I never imagined this journey would be so rewarding

Actor Ritvvikk Mathad, known for his roles in serials like Anuroopa, Ginirama, and Ninagaagi, is returning to the big screen in a rugged new avatar for Maarnami. His last film appearance was in Gift Box. A teaser introducing his character was recently released, generating interest while keeping the plot tightly under wraps. The intense background score by Charan Raj heightened the mystery.
“Filming is complete, and post-production and music work are underway. We’re eyeing a September release,” says producer Nishanth of Gunadya Productions.
Maarnami marks the directorial debut of Rishith Shetty. “The story was written by my friend Sudhi. I pitched it to Ritvvikk, and that’s where it all began,” he shares.
Ritvvikk says, “Looking back, I’m proud. I never imagined this journey would be so rewarding. The industry needs producers like Nishanth sir and Shilpa ma’am who support new talent and good content.”
Actor Chaitra Achar adds, “Rishith sir tells stories beautifully. This role felt made for me. Working on this film showed me how much talent there is in Mangaluru.”
The cast also includes Suman Talwar, Prakash Thuminadu, Sonu Gowda, Jyothish Shetty, Rochit, Swaraj Shetty, Mime Ramdas, and Chaitra Shetty. Shiv Sena, who has previously worked in Salaga and Bheema, is the cinematographer of Maarnami.