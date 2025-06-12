Vikram Ravichandran: I don’t want to risk the producer’s money

Vikram Ravichandran is giving a whole new meaning to what it means to hustle in silence. Even as Mudhol nears completion—with just 10 to 14 days of shoot left—the actor is already facing the camera for an untitled project, produced by Manjunath Reddy.

“I currently have three films in hand, all with new directors and fresh stories,” Vikram reveals. “One is with Manjunath Reddy, which we’ll announce officially soon. The third project just wrapped up its final round of discussions.”

But Vikram’s journey isn’t just about filmmaking—it’s also about enduring physical pain. For over a year, he has been battling a muscle tear that has worsened and now requires surgery on both shoulders. “I need rehab, but I’m finding alternative ways to finish the shoots before I go under the knife,” he says.