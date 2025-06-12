Vikram Ravichandran: I don’t want to risk the producer’s money

Vikram Ravichandran is giving a whole new meaning to what it means to hustle in silence. Even as Mudhol nears completion—with just 10 to 14 days of shoot left—the actor is already facing the camera for an untitled project, produced by Manjunath Reddy.
“I currently have three films in hand, all with new directors and fresh stories,” Vikram reveals. “One is with Manjunath Reddy, which we’ll announce officially soon. The third project just wrapped up its final round of discussions.”
But Vikram’s journey isn’t just about filmmaking—it’s also about enduring physical pain. For over a year, he has been battling a muscle tear that has worsened and now requires surgery on both shoulders. “I need rehab, but I’m finding alternative ways to finish the shoots before I go under the knife,” he says.
Despite the toll, his commitment to professionalism remains firm. While he had a role lined up in Nelson, the project is currently on hold. “I returned the advance money to three producers. If the vision doesn’t match, I don’t want to risk the producer’s money. I respect the time and effort every project deserves.”
Vikram’s spirit of experimentation is evident in his collaboration with Manjunath Reddy. “It’s a commercial film, but the storyline carries a mythological layer, though not in its treatment. I’m trying new genres and working with new directors,” he signs off.