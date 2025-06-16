Kantara: Chapter 1 crew clarifies: Boat capsized without anyone onboard, no casualties

The Kantara: Chapter 1 shoot has faced several unfortunate incidents over time. Earlier, the team mourned the loss of an assistant director who tragically died while swimming. Adding to the sorrow, Rakesh Poojary and Kalabhavan Niju, associated with the project, passed away due to heart attacks. Amidst these challenges, reports surfaced about a boat capsizing during the shoot. The news claimed that a boat carrying over 30 people, including director and actor Rishab Shetty, had tipped over in the Mani reservoir, forcing the crew to swim to the shore.
However, the film’s executive producer Adarsh, has now clarified the situation, putting these rumours to rest. “No one was on the boat when it tipped over, and no accidents took place,” he assured. Due to strong winds and rain, the ship set used as a backdrop had capsized, but since no one was near it at the time, there were no casualties or harm to the crew. Adarsh explained, “The Kantara shoot is happening in Mani reservoir. We had set up a ship for background visuals. On June 14, due to wind and rain, the ship tipped over. But our team members were not around it, and the actual shooting spot was away from that location. Everyone is safe, and shooting continues as planned.”
He also highlighted the strict safety protocols in place: “We obtained all necessary permissions and had safety measures like speed boats, fishermen, swimmers, scuba divers, and life jackets on standby. We didn’t shoot in the water.”
Reiterating the facts, Adarsh added, “Our cameras were safe, and if they had sunk, we wouldn’t have been able to continue shooting. The police also inspected the area and confirmed that no mishap had occurred.” The official statement from the Kantara team clarifies the confusion caused by earlier reports, reassuring that despite past tragedies and recent weather challenges, the film’s production remains on track. As of now, the film made under Hombale Films, has entered its final leg of shooting, and has Ajaneesh Loknath composing music, and Arvind Kashyap as its cameraman.