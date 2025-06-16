Upendra Limaye to make Kannada debut
National Award-winning actor Upendra Limaye, celebrated for his work in Marathi and Hindi cinema, is now stepping into the Kannada film industry. He will be playing the antagonist in director Kishore Bhargav’s next project. The yet-to-be-titled film stars Rishi in the lead as an NRI who finds himself caught in a surprising face-off with Vasant Rao, played by Upendra Limaye.
Known for his intense films like Psycho and Stalker, Bhargav now ventures into lighter territory with a fun drama. This film is being made as a Kannada-Telugu bilingual produced by Vasant Hange, under the banners of Hanges Sai Vision and Script Tease Films, and is slated to begin shooting in October 2025.
Director Kishore Bhargav shares, “While Rishi plays an NRI who comes to India on business, Upendra Limaye, as Vasant Rao, will lock horns with him in a significant face-off.” He then adds, “It’s a character-driven conflict, wrapped in light-hearted storytelling. Casting Upendra Limaye was a conscious choice—we wanted someone with gravitas, and his Kannada debut will make an impact.” The film's cinematographer is Shrish Tomar, while the music is composed by Skanda Kashyap. The screenplay and editing are helmed by Somshekhar N Karadi, who also co-wrote the film alongside Bhargav, and Smita Kulkarni handling the art direction.
Speaking about the essence of the film, Bhargav adds, “This is a departure from my earlier thrillers. With Rishi’s natural charm and Upendra Limaye’s intense screen presence, audiences can expect an entertaining yet meaningful ride.”