Upendra Limaye to make Kannada debut

Director Kishore Bhargav shares, “While Rishi plays an NRI who comes to India on business, Upendra Limaye, as Vasant Rao, will lock horns with him in a significant face-off.” He then adds, “It’s a character-driven conflict, wrapped in light-hearted storytelling. Casting Upendra Limaye was a conscious choice—we wanted someone with gravitas, and his Kannada debut will make an impact.” The film's cinematographer is Shrish Tomar, while the music is composed by Skanda Kashyap. The screenplay and editing are helmed by Somshekhar N Karadi, who also co-wrote the film alongside Bhargav, and Smita Kulkarni handling the art direction.