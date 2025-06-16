X&Y explores life through the eyes of an unborn soul

Speaking about the concept, Satya Prakash shares, “We’ve seen countless stories of ghosts and wandering souls, but I was drawn to the untold journey of a soul that hasn’t even been born yet.”

He further explains the deeper message behind the subject. “We always talk about leaving a better world for the next generation—we preach a lot, but we rarely practice it. When we invite someone into our home, we clean the house, prepare good food, and show them respect. But when we bring a child into this world, shouldn't we do the same? Instead, we often leave behind chaos. X&Y is about that contradiction—about respecting the unborn, and preparing a world that is ready to receive them with dignity.”