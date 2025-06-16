X&Y explores life through the eyes of an unborn soul

What if your life’s story started even before your first breath? That’s the imaginative and soul-stirring premise of X&Y, the upcoming Kannada film, written and directed by D Satya Prakash. The film also marks his acting debut. The trailer, which was recently released, sets the tone for a deeply philosophical and emotional narrative. The film is slated to hit theatres on June 26.
The trailer introduces us to an unborn soul who pleads with God for a chance to visit Earth, just long enough to bring together the two people destined to become its parents. This unique mission begins when the soul enters the body of a man (Atharva Prakash) who has just died in an ambulance operated by the character played by Satya Prakash.
Borrowing time and a body, the soul sets out on a heartfelt quest to unite ‘appa’ and ‘amma’—its future parents—so it can be born into a world it hasn’t yet seen. The film promises a blend of whimsy and wonder, offering a fresh take on themes of life, love, and destiny from an angle rarely explored in cinema.
Speaking about the concept, Satya Prakash shares, “We’ve seen countless stories of ghosts and wandering souls, but I was drawn to the untold journey of a soul that hasn’t even been born yet.”
He further explains the deeper message behind the subject. “We always talk about leaving a better world for the next generation—we preach a lot, but we rarely practice it. When we invite someone into our home, we clean the house, prepare good food, and show them respect. But when we bring a child into this world, shouldn't we do the same? Instead, we often leave behind chaos. X&Y is about that contradiction—about respecting the unborn, and preparing a world that is ready to receive them with dignity.”
A film with an original premise and thoughtful storytelling from Rama Rama Re and Ondalla Eradalla director, X&Y also stars Brinda Acharya, Atharva Prakash, Doddanna, and Veena Sundar in pivotal roles. The technical team includes cinematography by Lavith, music by Kaushik Harsha and BS Kemparaju, and art direction by Varadaraj Kamath.