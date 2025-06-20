Ayaana: Working in Satya Prakash's X & Y taught me to let go and just be

Some dreams manifest quietly, and for actor Ayaana, her wish to work with acclaimed filmmaker Satya Prakash came true sooner than expected. It was at the premiere of his previous film, Man of the Match, that Ayaana silently hoped to be part of his world. That wish of his took shape in his latest directorial venture, X & Y.
In X & Y, Ayaana shares screen space with Satya Prakash himself — who directs and plays the lead — alongside Brinda Acharya and Atharva Prakash. “My performance in Dooradarshana caught Satya sir’s attention. That’s how I joined the project,” says Ayaana.
With deep roots in theatre as a lead actor in MS Sathyu’s plays, and having worked in Girish Kasaravalli’s festival film Iralare Allige Hogalare, Ayaana is clear about her goals. “I want films where the script is the real hero. That excites me.” On X & Y, the scientific title caught her interest initially she quips, “I thought it was about biology and chromosomes. But I mainly wanted to learn Satya sir’s working style.”
As someone who loves rehearsals and preparations, Ayaana found Satya Prakash’s spontaneous method challenging. “He wants natural, in-the-moment acting. It pushed me to improvise and be free on set. Working in X & Y taught me to let go and just be.” Ayaana plays Asha, a guide to an unborn soul, and reveals she is not the lead’s love interest. “My character takes him through a metaphysical journey filled with goodness.”
Ayaana is choosing her projects carefully. Soon, she will debut in Telugu cinema as the female lead in Vijay N’s Alpha. She has also worked in a web series for a top OTT platform. “From a village girl in Dooradarshana to a modern role in X & Y, and now varied shades in Telugu — and a different character in Alpha — each one is unique,” she describes.
With hope and patience, Ayaana concludes, “I want to pick the right stories. Fame will come, but the truth of the work matters most.”