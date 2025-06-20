Pen Drive to hit screens on this date

The recent audio launch added to the excitement, with celebrated lyricist and composer Dr V Nagendra Prasad unveiling the soundtrack in the presence of Karnataka Film Chamber President Narasimhulu, who extended hearty wishes to the team. The cinematographer for Pen Drive is PVR Swamy.

Director David hinted at the film’s deeper layers, "Pen Drive is not just a techy title—it holds a mirror to society, just like my earlier works." The film has overcome significant hurdles to secure a release in 150+ theatres across Karnataka.

Tanisha, who plays a tough-as-nails cop, shared her thrill about grooving with Kishan in a lively number. “This is my first project post Bigg Boss, and I’m thrilled with how it’s turned out,” Kishan adds.