Brinda Acharya: Even a soul has a story to tell

While there are actors who comfortably thrive on formulaic tropes and predictable narratives, Brinda Acharya has been someone who is drawn to scripts that challenge both audience expectations and her own instincts as a performer. Her latest film, X & Y, directed by the inventive Satya Prakash, isn’t just another step in her career but a philosophical and emotional journey told through the eyes of an unborn soul. The film hits theatres on June 26.
At first glance, X & Y may sound like something straight out of a biology textbook. But dig deeper, and you’ll discover something much more human and spiritual. In this exclusive conversation, Brinda opens up about her connection to the story, why the project felt personal, and what it meant to work with a director like Satya Prakash.
“I picked up X & Y because it had colours I hadn’t explored,” she says with conviction. “My only goal is to work on genre-centric films and constantly experiment. Cinema is such a powerful medium — there are so many innovative stories waiting to be told. When I heard X & Y, it unfolded vividly in my mind. That was one of the key reasons I took it on.”
Of course, the presence of Satya Prakash played a crucial role in her decision. Known for films that make audiences reflect long after the credits roll, Satya is not someone easily boxed into categories.
“Working with him is different,” she says. “When I was doing films like Bank of Bhagyalakshmi, Sathya - S/O Harishchandra, or the project with Krishna Ajai Rao, I always felt the pull to do something like X & Y. As an artist, you need to balance — from commercial work to something soulful. Satya is an actor’s director. He gives you space to breathe.”
Did she have to unlearn anything to match Satya’s storytelling style? “Not really. Unlearning is always part of the process, with every role and film. But Satya is so easy-going. He gives you full freedom. Once he says ‘okay’, he trusts you completely. That’s rare,” she says.
Unlike conventional female-led dramas, X & Y isn’t built around a heroine. It’s a multi-character narrative — which means carving out your space. “That’s every actor’s responsibility — to stand out, no matter the length of your role. Even if I’m in just two minutes of a film, I want my presence felt,” she says. “I’m not sure if I’ve achieved that in X & Y, but we have approached it with honesty. It’s a unique piece of cinema — entertaining, thought-provoking, and different.” At its heart, X & Y explores a poetic and rarely explored idea — a soul choosing its parents before birth. Strangely enough, the theme wasn’t entirely new to Brinda. “It’s funny, but my grandmother used to tell me the same story when I was little,” she recalls. “Whenever I’d ask her where babies come from, she’d say, ‘Children come down from the sky after choosing their parents.’ When I heard the film’s story, I connected instantly.”
While the title may be a nod to chromosomes, X & Y is deeply rooted in emotion, innocence, and human connection. Brinda believes the film has the potential to spark broader conversations in Indian cinema.
“In India, we’re still a bit orthodox about subjects like this,” she says. “But look at Vicky Donor — it was bold and the nation embraced it. In Kannada cinema, we haven’t done something like X & Y yet. The beauty of this film is that it’s made for everyone. No vulgarity, no bold scenes. It’s for kids and grandparents alike.”
She adds, “Yes, it’s about a soul searching for its parents, but it’s also about how a child sees life for the first time — the joy, the pain, the questions. That’s what makes it special.”
As our conversation concludes, Brinda talks about her character, Krupa, and the quiet strength it took to be part of a film like this. “I hope people will remember Krupa, and they remember X & Y, because it’s a reminder that even a soul has a story to tell.”