Brinda Acharya: Even a soul has a story to tell

While there are actors who comfortably thrive on formulaic tropes and predictable narratives, Brinda Acharya has been someone who is drawn to scripts that challenge both audience expectations and her own instincts as a performer. Her latest film, X & Y, directed by the inventive Satya Prakash, isn’t just another step in her career but a philosophical and emotional journey told through the eyes of an unborn soul. The film hits theatres on June 26.

At first glance, X & Y may sound like something straight out of a biology textbook. But dig deeper, and you’ll discover something much more human and spiritual. In this exclusive conversation, Brinda opens up about her connection to the story, why the project felt personal, and what it meant to work with a director like Satya Prakash.

“I picked up X & Y because it had colours I hadn’t explored,” she says with conviction. “My only goal is to work on genre-centric films and constantly experiment. Cinema is such a powerful medium — there are so many innovative stories waiting to be told. When I heard X & Y, it unfolded vividly in my mind. That was one of the key reasons I took it on.”