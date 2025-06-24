GV Prakash lends his voice for a love break-up song in Life Today

While the Tamil version is written by Karunakaran, the Kannada version is expected to be sung by either director Prem or singer Kailash Kher. Life Today, produced by Pradeep under the Meghana Production banner, features a cast of newcomers and marks the debut of Kiran Aditya. The film also stars Lekha Chandra, Ratharva, Tabla Nani, Apurva, Cockroach Sudhi, and Jaggappa of Comedy Khiladigalu fame. Cinematography is by Guruprasad MG.

With post-production work nearing completion, Life Today is aiming for a September release.