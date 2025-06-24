Ravindranath returns with Madness

Ravindranath, known for his emotionally resonant films like Pushpaka Vimana and Monsoon Raaga, is stepping into new territory with his third directorial venture. This time, the filmmaker is shifting genres entirely, venturing into the realm of action thrillers.
Currently in production, the film has been officially titled Madness, with a striking tagline: “A violent man with a broken path.” A glimpse and first-look poster were recently unveiled, revealing a gritty, atmospheric tone that marks a clear departure from the director’s earlier work.
“I’m going with an action thriller this time. We’ve titled the film Madness, but it’s the tagline that sets the tone—it captures the essence of the protagonist’s journey. The character is driven by a deep madness for money. He’s a man shaped by a fractured past, and I wanted to explore how that kind of intensity can lead to both destruction and survival,” says Ravindranath.
The film has Shivank and Raviksha Shetty in the lead roles. “I wanted fresh energy and untapped potential. Shivank was part of my previous directorial, Monsoon Raaga, where he played the parallel lead alongside Dhananjay. He and Raviksha bring a rawness that fits perfectly with the narrative,” he adds. Ravindranath confirms that 40 per cent of the shoot is complete. The film is being shot extensively in Bengaluru and will move across various green belt regions of Karnataka.
Madness is produced by Yatheendra B under the banner Nidhi Films, in association with Sreeram Ravindranath Films. The technical team includes Jared & Judah Brothers, who compose the music, Prajwal Gowda—a protégé of Bhuvan Gowda—who handles cinematography, and Srinivas Kalal, who serves as the editor.