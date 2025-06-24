Ravindranath returns with Madness

Ravindranath, known for his emotionally resonant films like Pushpaka Vimana and Monsoon Raaga, is stepping into new territory with his third directorial venture. This time, the filmmaker is shifting genres entirely, venturing into the realm of action thrillers.

Currently in production, the film has been officially titled Madness, with a striking tagline: “A violent man with a broken path.” A glimpse and first-look poster were recently unveiled, revealing a gritty, atmospheric tone that marks a clear departure from the director’s earlier work.

“I’m going with an action thriller this time. We’ve titled the film Madness, but it’s the tagline that sets the tone—it captures the essence of the protagonist’s journey. The character is driven by a deep madness for money. He’s a man shaped by a fractured past, and I wanted to explore how that kind of intensity can lead to both destruction and survival,” says Ravindranath.