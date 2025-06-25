Rajesh Murthy’s Bloody Babu to release this week

Director Rajesh Murthy, known for thrillers like Agnilok, Lipstick Murder, Psychomax, and Dinku, returns with a psychological action thriller, Bloody Babu, starring his son, Yashaswa. The film, slated for release on June 27, marks Yashaswa’s second outing as a lead actor following his debut in Dinku. Notably, he is the grandson of HMK Murthy, a veteran cinematographer, director, and the first president of the Producers’ Association.
Rajesh has taken on multiple responsibilities for this film: he has written the story and screenplay, directed, and also edited the film. It is produced by Dominic under the Angel Dreams Entertainments banner.
Set in scenic locales around Bengaluru, Nandi Hills, and Chikkamagaluru, the film was shot over 25 days. It features four distinctive stunt sequences, music by Nitish Kumar, and cinematography by Vinod R.
The plot revolves around two characters named Babu — one, a sinister hypnotist who manipulates minds; the other, a morally upright and physically strong hero who is immune to hypnosis. The psychological clash between these two Babus forms the core of the film.
Newcomer Smita plays the female lead, while Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar appears as the antagonist. Actor and politician NL Narendra Babu also plays a pivotal role.