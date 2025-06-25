Rajesh Murthy’s Bloody Babu to release this week

Director Rajesh Murthy, known for thrillers like Agnilok, Lipstick Murder, Psychomax, and Dinku, returns with a psychological action thriller, Bloody Babu, starring his son, Yashaswa. The film, slated for release on June 27, marks Yashaswa’s second outing as a lead actor following his debut in Dinku. Notably, he is the grandson of HMK Murthy, a veteran cinematographer, director, and the first president of the Producers’ Association.

Rajesh has taken on multiple responsibilities for this film: he has written the story and screenplay, directed, and also edited the film. It is produced by Dominic under the Angel Dreams Entertainments banner.