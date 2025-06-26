Jungle Mangal, a unique tale from Malnad, sets release date

Jungle Mangal, directed by debutant Rakshit Kumar, and starring Yash Shetty and Harshitha Ramachandra in the lead roles, is set for release on July 4. The makers recently released the film's trailer.



Yash Shetty remarked that, although he doesn't aim to be a “hero,” the strength of the story compelled him to play the lead. Director Rakshit Kumar revealed that Yogaraj Bhat suggested the title Jungle Mangal after watching the trailer, and Simple Suni offered to present the film under his Suni Cinemas banner.

Rakshit, who has worked in Kannada and Tulu cinema for over a decade, makes his directorial debut with this project. The film is produced under Sahyadri Studios by Prajeeth Hegde and editor-turned-producer Manu Shedgar.



Jungle Mangal is set against the backdrop of the semi-Malnad region. The cast also includes Ugram Manju in a negative role and Bal Rajawadi in a key role.