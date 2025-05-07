I dedicate Daiji with Ramesh Aravind to my mother: Diganth

The scenic hills of Madikeri are currently hosting the team of a new spooky story. Daiji, a psychological horror thriller, is currently on the floors, and marks the 106th film of actor Ramesh Aravind. This project marks Ramesh's third collaboration with director Akash Srivatsa, who previously helmed Shivaji Surathkal.

About fifty per cent of the shooting is complete, and the latest development is that Gaalipata star Diganth has been roped in for the project. This is the first time the two popular actors will be seen together on screen. Known for his romantic and light-hearted roles, Diganth’s casting adds a fresh combination to the film, and Akash believes that the duo bring a strong emotional dynamic that’s central to the story.

Expressing his excitement about teaming up with Ramesh Aravind, Diganth says that it is a dream come true. “Ramesh Aravind has been my favourite hero for as long as I can remember—and not just mine, but he has been the favourite of my entire family,” Diganth shares. “At home, my parents always allowed me to watch his films. He’s my mother’s all-time favourite. I still remember when he came to Thirthahalli for a shoot—my mom stood there, completely starstruck. I even told her, ‘Stop staring at him so much!’ So I want to dedicate this film to my mother. It’s my way of saying thank you—for introducing me to good cinema and to someone who inspired me.”

Praising the veteran actor’s versatility, Diganth says, “Watching Ramesh sir’s performances—his dialogue delivery, comic timing, and ability to ace even serious roles—is amazing. And look at the hits he’s delivered, one after another.”