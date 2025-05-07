Ragini Dwivedi takes a detour from glam image with Sarkari Nyayabele Angadi

Ragini Dwivedi is on a roll—and is finding newer avenues to explore her versatility. The actor, who has recently wrapped two Malayalam projects, has joined Rajavardan's Jawa, and is consciously steering her career towards performance-driven roles. Her latest, Sarkari Nyayabele Angadi, marks a clear shift from her glamorous image, plunging her into the heart of a rural, socially charged narrative.



Directed by Satwik Pawan Kumar and produced by Teju Murthy and S Padmavathi Chandrashekhar under the Jayashankar Talkies banner, the film explores the inner workings and injustices of the public distribution system. Ragini plays Parvati, a spirited village woman who challenges corruption at the local fair price shop.



“This role is a first for me. Parvati is rooted, raw, and real. She takes on a broken system, not with power, but with purpose. I’ve never played someone so close to the grassroots, and it’s thrilling. This is a content-driven film that speaks volumes,” says Ragini.



Actor Kumar Bangarappa, making a notable return to the screen, shares her sentiment. “This film isn’t just a story—it’s a wake-up call. It asks tough questions about fairness, accountability, and public systems. I’m proud to be part of something that informs and inspires.”



Also starring Doddanna in a pivotal role, the filming is currently underway in Bengaluru, after a traditional muhurat ceremony was conducted at Sri Gangadhareshwara Temple.