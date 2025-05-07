Rajavardan Interview: I want to carry forward my father's legacy

Rajavardan, son of veteran actor and celebrated comedian Dingri Nagaraj, is ready to make his mark both in front of the camera and behind it. Taking inspiration from his father’s four-decade-long journey in the film industry, Rajavardan is launching his own production house, Barn Swallow Company, with a vision to create meaningful cinema across languages. “My father was more than just an actor—he invested in films, television serials, and even financed projects during his time. That kind of passion and commitment left a deep impact on me,” says Rajavardan.

“Continuing his legacy was a big reason behind starting this production house. I didn’t want to be just another actor; I wanted to build something that brings together creative minds to tell powerful stories,” says the actor, who also reveals that the name of his production house is inspired the bird of the same name, known for its agility and positive symbolism. “It’s not just a name—it’s a sound that connects with individuality and spirit. That’s what I want the company to represent,” he explains. “Though I own the company, I have a strong support system backing me. This journey is collaborative, not solo.”

Devaa Chakravarthy is a strong writer

The first project from Barn Swallow Company sees Rajavardan teaming up with writer and director Devaa Chakravarthy (formerly known as Chandrachud Chakravarthy). “Devaa has been a part of my journey for a few years now. He’s a strong writer and someone I’ve always consulted when it came to scripts and concepts,” says Rajavardan. “When I decided to launch Barn Swallow Company, I knew I wanted good writers at the core. We have a five-member core team, and Devaa is a vital part of it.”

This project marks Rajavardan’s return to the screen post-Gajarama, and it will be his fifth project as actor. “This is going to be a trilingual project, and will be released in Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu, and it will feature top artists from all three industries,” he reveals.