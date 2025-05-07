Sandeep Sunkad-Dheeren's crime adventure titled Pabbar

The buzz surrounding Dheeren’s next project finally ends as his upcoming crime thriller with Shakhahaari director Sandeep Sunkad was officially launched. The film, intriguingly titled Pabbar, also had its first look unveiled by the makers, featuring Dheeren in a rugged appearance, clad in winter clothing, holding a gun.

Backed by Geetha Pictures, the producers of Bhairathi Ranagal and the upcoming A for Anand, Pabbar is set to be a gripping crime adventure, weaving together an emotional personal journey with a high-stakes investigation. Director Sandeep Sunkad, who received critical acclaim for his debut Shakhahaari, ventures into new thematic territory with this film.

“While Shakhahaari was a mystery thriller, Pabbar delves into crime and adventure. There’s a dual narrative—a personal transformation and an intense investigation,” says Sandeep.

Interestingly, the title Pabbar refers to a river valley in Himachal Pradesh, one of the key locations in the film. “We start shooting in Madikeri and, depending on the weather, will move to Himachal Pradesh,” Sandeep confirms, adding that the team plans to begin shooting from May 15, and targets completion of filming by the end of this year.

“I’ve spent the last five months working with Dheeren. He’s lost nearly 10 kilos for the role. He was one of the few actors who approached me with genuine interest—I saw a hunger in him,” he shares. “I narrated two stories, and he chose this one.”

Sandeep reunites with the technical team of Shakhahaari, including cinematographer Vishwajith Rao and music director Mayur Ambekallu. Sandeep doubles up as the editor of Pabbar.