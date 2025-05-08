Aneesh Poojary Venur: Tulu and Kannada have different flavours, but they both deserve quality storytelling

Aneesh also reflects on the importance of regional languages and rural storytelling. “Our film is about life in rural areas, the Gram Panchayat system, and the way people live and think. It’s very different from urban storytelling. However, people in places like Mysuru and Bengaluru can relate to it because it is about something very basic and rooted,” says Aneesh.

Talking about how Tulu cinema is an extension of his self, Aneesh says, “Daskath refers to a signature, but it’s not just about signing. The act of sowing seeds in agriculture, lighting a lamp for the deity every morning, or even the expressions of love and hatred — these are all reflections of our signature. Daskath captures that with authenticity.”

The film features a cast of fresh faces, including Yuva Shetty, known for his versatility in comedy. “Yuva was also part of Comedy Khiladigalu, and in Daskath, he gets to play a villain. We also have Deekshith, Bhavya, Neeraj, and Mithun as part of the ensemble cast,” says Aneesh.

The technical crew includes Samarthan S Rao as the music director, Santhosh Acharya handling cinematography, and Ganesh Nirchal as the editor. Looking ahead, Aneesh is working on three new stories, which will be produced in Tulu and Kannada languages.

“I want to tell stories from Tulu Nadu but also reach audiences across Karnataka. Tulu and Kannada have different flavours but deserve quality storytelling.”