Aneesh Poojary Venur: Tulu and Kannada have different flavours, but they both deserve quality storytelling

Aneesh Poojary Venur, known for his popular appearances on Comedy Khiladigalu and several other reality shows, has successfully transitioned to the big screen with his debut directorial, Daskath. The Tulu language film not only completed 75 successful days in theatres but was also showcased at the Bengaluru International Film Festival, where it won an award. The film is now set to be dubbed and released in Kannada this week.
Speaking about the journey, Aneesh says, “Reality shows gave me recognition, but Daskath allowed me to tell a story rooted in our culture. I feel it’s a proud moment to see Tulu cinema being celebrated on bigger platforms with its release in Kannada.”
Daskath, produced by Jagadeesh N Arebanni Mangala, is a completely regional production where the language, culture, and storytelling reflect the essence of coastal Karnataka. Despite its Tulu roots, the team insisted on releasing the film in Kannada as well. Aneesh explains that while Tulu is widely spoken in coastal Karnataka, it remains underrepresented even within the state. “Many people in Karnataka still don’t understand Tulu. So we thought it was best to bring Daskath in Kannada, which is a more universally understood language in the State. We’re proud that this film will be the first Tulu film to be officially dubbed and theatrically released in Kannada. That’s a big step forward,” says Aneesh.
Aneesh also reflects on the importance of regional languages and rural storytelling. “Our film is about life in rural areas, the Gram Panchayat system, and the way people live and think. It’s very different from urban storytelling. However, people in places like Mysuru and Bengaluru can relate to it because it is about something very basic and rooted,” says Aneesh.
Talking about how Tulu cinema is an extension of his self, Aneesh says, “Daskath refers to a signature, but it’s not just about signing. The act of sowing seeds in agriculture, lighting a lamp for the deity every morning, or even the expressions of love and hatred — these are all reflections of our signature. Daskath captures that with authenticity.”
The film features a cast of fresh faces, including Yuva Shetty, known for his versatility in comedy. “Yuva was also part of Comedy Khiladigalu, and in Daskath, he gets to play a villain. We also have Deekshith, Bhavya, Neeraj, and Mithun as part of the ensemble cast,” says Aneesh.
The technical crew includes Samarthan S Rao as the music director, Santhosh Acharya handling cinematography, and Ganesh Nirchal as the editor. Looking ahead, Aneesh is working on three new stories, which will be produced in Tulu and Kannada languages.
“I want to tell stories from Tulu Nadu but also reach audiences across Karnataka. Tulu and Kannada have different flavours but deserve quality storytelling.”