Rajesh Murthy: Clash of brain vs brawn defines Bloody Babu

Rajesh Murthy, known for his thriller films like Agnilok, Dinku, Lipstick Murder, and Psychomax, is back in the director’s chair — and this time, it’s a personal project. Murthy is directing his son, Yashaswa, in the upcoming psychological action thriller titled Bloody Babu, which is slated for release this June.

The film marks Yashaswa’s second outing as a lead actor, following his debut in Dinku. Notably, he is the grandson of HMK Murthy, a veteran cinematographer, director, producer, and the first president of the Producers’ Association. “We are third-generation film producers, and it’s a proud moment to direct my own son in a film that’s very close to my heart.”

Produced by Dominic under the Angels Dream Entertainment banner, Bloody Babu has Murthy dabbling multiple responsibilities like writing and editing. “It’s an intense action thriller with a psychological edge,” says Murthy, adding, “We’ve included four unique stunt sequences, and every bit of the film is crafted to keep audiences on the edge of their seats.”

Set against the scenic backdrops of Bengaluru, Nandi Hills, and Chikkamagaluru, the film was shot over a period of 25 days. It is currently in post-production, with re-recording work in progress.