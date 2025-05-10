Yadu marks his debut with Kuntebille

Yadu, a youngster hailing from the quiet outskirts of Mysuru, harboured dreams of becoming a cricketer. But life had other plans, courtesy his father's unfulfilled ambition.

“I wanted to be a cricketer, but my father always dreamed of becoming an actor. He couldn’t pursue it, so he passed that dream on to me. I’m stepping into this world to fulfill his wish, and I’m starting that journey with Kuntebille,” says Yadu.

But Yadu’s path to the silver screen wasn’t easy. He honed his craft at Navarasa Natana Academy and Mysuru Kala Mandira, knocking on doors across production houses before finally landing his first break. That opportunity came through director Siddegowda GBS, who cast him in Kuntebille.

Describing the film, Yadu says, “It’s a romantic tale wrapped in suspense. It mirrors the traditional game of kuntebille (hopscotch), where every move matters.”

Set for a June release, the film is produced by Shivu SB and Kumar Gowda G under the Jeevita Creations, Mysuru banner. It marks the return of actress Meghashree as the female lead and boasts a strong supporting cast, including Suchendra Prasad, Shankar Ashwath, Sudha Belawadi, Bhavani Prakash, Bala Rajwadi, Kavya, LIC Ramesh, Siddegowda, Shivu Balaji, and Shivaji.

With story, screenplay, and lyrics by Siddegowda GBS, dialogues penned by BA Madhu, visuals captured by cinematographer Munjane Manju, and music composed by Hari Kavya, the film is now in post-production.

“I see this film as the beginning of something meaningful—not just for me, but hopefully for the audience too,” Yadu concludes.