Upendra noticing my work felt like true recognition: Ankita Amar Interview

For Ankita, the moment became more personal when Upendra reached out directly. “I was more than happy when he called and asked if I was up for the role. I immediately said, ‘Of course!’ What stood out was how genuinely he appreciated my work in Ibbani...” says Ankita, adding, “He told me that he had watched Ibbani... and felt I was the best fit for this role in Bhargava. That took a moment to sink in. It wasn’t just a star talking — I saw the director in him, someone with a strong creative vision. Hearing him speak about performance and depth meant a lot.”

While Ankita remains tight-lipped about the role itself, she hints that it’s unlike anything she’s done before. “This isn’t a typical role. Since I’m still in the initial phase of my film career, I’m carefully trying to understand the audiences. Ibbani... was an emotional drama, Just Married is an entertainer, and Sathya – Son of Harishchandra is a serious subject. Bhargava is completely different from all of these,” she reveals. “Upendra sir even mentioned a particular scene in the film that demands a strong performance — I’m really looking forward to that.”

Ankita is also excited about the opportunity to work alongside an experienced team. “Producer Surappa Babu mentioned it will be one of the best roles in the film, and working under director Naganna, who brings so much clarity, is going to be special,” she says. “I may be just one film old, with two more in the pipeline, but with Bhargava, I’m getting to work with people who bring years of wisdom and craft.”