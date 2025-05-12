Upendra noticing my work felt like true recognition: Ankita Amar Interview

Actor Upendra’s upcoming film Bhargava, directed by Naganna and produced by Surappa Babu, is currently in the making, and the makers are finalising the rest of the cast. The latest update from team Bhargava is that actor Ankita Amar, a talent who transitioned from television to cinema and rose to fame with her performance in Ibbani Tabbida Ileyali, has joined the cast of the film.
Feeling overwhelmed and deeply grateful for the opportunity, Ankita shares that it was Upendra who noticed her performance in Ibbani... and felt she would be a perfect fit for the film. “While my father’s matinee idols were Dr Rajkumar and Vishnuvardhan, I am someone who grew up watching films of Upendra sir,” says Ankita, adding. “To now be working with him feels surreal — like my work is truly being recognised.” Ankita also compares the craft of Upendra to legends like Puttanna Kanagal, Kashinath, and Shankar Nag, and says that he left a lasting impact.
For Ankita, the moment became more personal when Upendra reached out directly. “I was more than happy when he called and asked if I was up for the role. I immediately said, ‘Of course!’ What stood out was how genuinely he appreciated my work in Ibbani...” says Ankita, adding, “He told me that he had watched Ibbani... and felt I was the best fit for this role in Bhargava. That took a moment to sink in. It wasn’t just a star talking — I saw the director in him, someone with a strong creative vision. Hearing him speak about performance and depth meant a lot.”
While Ankita remains tight-lipped about the role itself, she hints that it’s unlike anything she’s done before. “This isn’t a typical role. Since I’m still in the initial phase of my film career, I’m carefully trying to understand the audiences. Ibbani... was an emotional drama, Just Married is an entertainer, and Sathya – Son of Harishchandra is a serious subject. Bhargava is completely different from all of these,” she reveals. “Upendra sir even mentioned a particular scene in the film that demands a strong performance — I’m really looking forward to that.”
Ankita is also excited about the opportunity to work alongside an experienced team. “Producer Surappa Babu mentioned it will be one of the best roles in the film, and working under director Naganna, who brings so much clarity, is going to be special,” she says. “I may be just one film old, with two more in the pipeline, but with Bhargava, I’m getting to work with people who bring years of wisdom and craft.”
Reflecting on her breakthrough, Ankita credits Ibbani... for opening the right doors. “Ibbani is very close to my heart. Working with Paramvah Studios gave me the platform I needed. It ran for 70 days — that’s huge for a newcomer. Without it, maybe Upendra sir wouldn’t have called,” says Ankita, adding, “I just want to learn as much as I can from Upendra, and others, and grow with each project.”
Music for the film will be composed by Arjun Janya, and cinematography will be handled by Rajaratnam, with actors Rangayana Raghu, and Avinash also part of the project.