Krishna Ajai Rao: Direction will be my forte going forward

Yuddhakaanda Chapter 2, which was released on April 18, is still holding its ground in theatres and registering a few houseful shows. Instead of just basking in this film’s glory, actor and producer Krishna Ajai Rao is already turning the page to the next chapter. “The film is running with single shows, and the response from those who’ve watched it has been heartening,” he says. Written by Pavan Bhat and Ajai Rao, with the latter playing the role of a lawyer in Yuddhakaanda, the film also features Archana Jois, Prakash Belawadi, and others in pivotal roles.

Talking about plans of making cinto a franchise, Ajai says, “There’s no such plan—unless something organically evolves from the story. It has to come from the writer, not intention alone.”