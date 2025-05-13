Krishna Ajai Rao: Direction will be my forte going forward

Yuddhakaanda Chapter 2, which was released on April 18, is still holding its ground in theatres and registering a few houseful shows. Instead of just basking in this film’s glory, actor and producer Krishna Ajai Rao is already turning the page to the next chapter. “The film is running with single shows, and the response from those who’ve watched it has been heartening,” he says. Written by Pavan Bhat and Ajai Rao, with the latter playing the role of a lawyer in Yuddhakaanda, the film also features Archana Jois, Prakash Belawadi, and others in pivotal roles.
Talking about plans of making cinto a franchise, Ajai says, “There’s no such plan—unless something organically evolves from the story. It has to come from the writer, not intention alone.”
Ajai, who shouldered the production responsibilities for the film, has now set his sights firmly on direction. “Direction will be my forte going forward,” he reveals. “I started writing my next even while I was working on my other projects. Officially, my next outing will mark my directorial debut — and I’ll be acting in it too.”
However, he has no plans to take on production this time. “Handling production, acting, and direction simultaneously is too hectic. Right now, my hands are full with just direction — and that’s where my energy is going.”
Revealing that the passion to direct has always been there, and it is not a spur-of-the-moment decision, Ajai says, “Although I’ve had the urge to direct for a while, the scale I had envisioned earlier wasn’t feasible. Now, the goal is clear — I want to make something that’s a first of its kind. That’s my agenda when I get behind the camera.”
While remaining tight-lipped about the story, he confirms that the script is currently in progress. “The genre and other details will be revealed once the story is locked,” he concludes.