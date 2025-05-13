Nagashekar: The added footage will form the heart of Sanju Weds Geetha 2

It is very rare for films to get a second chance at a theatrical release, but that has been the trend in India for a while now. Joining this list is director Nagashekar’s Sanju Weds Geetha 2, starring Srinagar Kitty and Rachita Ram, which is gearing up for a re-release. The film, which quietly exited theatres weeks after its January 17 release, is set to return with a new version—featuring 20 crucial minutes that, according to the director, form “the heart of the story.”
“I couldn’t show the film I envisioned,” says Nagashekar, explaining how the original release was clouded by a legal tangle. “A court-ordered stay prevented us from attaching the final lab version to the theatrical cut. I had no choice but to release what was available—a fragmented vision.”
He adds, “People watched it and said scenes were haphazardly joined together, and that Ragini Dwivedi was barely there except for a song—and they were right. Her core scenes were missing. So were important moments with Rangayana Raghu and Sampath Raj. There was no emotional bridge. That bridge is what I’m bringing back now.”
The updated version, now running 2 hours and 23 minutes—up from the original 2 hours and 2 minutes—includes restored sequences and expanded character arcs. “That 20 minutes is not filler. It’s the soul. Without it, the film was lifeless.” Nagashekar states that Sanju Weds Geetha 2 is his 11th film, and it carries the weight and wisdom of the 10 that came before. “Every film teaches you something, and I brought my experience from 10 films into this. I need to show exactly what I intended to say.”
Before deciding to rerelease, Nagashekar sought the opinions of industry veterans. “I showed it to directors like S Mahendar and KP Sreekanth—filmmakers who’ve seen it all. They told me, ‘This is a beautiful film. It needs to be seen.’ That gave me the push.”
The rerelease, however, hinges on a pending decision—a “war verdict,” as he puts it. “Once we get clarity about the ongoing war between India and Pakistan, I’ll announce the date. People judged a version that wasn’t my story. This new version is what I intended to tell.”
Produced by Chalavadi Kumar, the film features music by Sridhar V and cinematography by Satya Hegde.