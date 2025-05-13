Nagashekar: The added footage will form the heart of Sanju Weds Geetha 2

It is very rare for films to get a second chance at a theatrical release, but that has been the trend in India for a while now. Joining this list is director Nagashekar’s Sanju Weds Geetha 2, starring Srinagar Kitty and Rachita Ram, which is gearing up for a re-release. The film, which quietly exited theatres weeks after its January 17 release, is set to return with a new version—featuring 20 crucial minutes that, according to the director, form “the heart of the story.”

“I couldn’t show the film I envisioned,” says Nagashekar, explaining how the original release was clouded by a legal tangle. “A court-ordered stay prevented us from attaching the final lab version to the theatrical cut. I had no choice but to release what was available—a fragmented vision.”