Nutan: We want audiences to analyse, not judge

Cinema, as a medium, is on the verge of a transformation with the arrival of the film, Love You, hailed as the world’s first fully AI-generated feature film. Spearheaded by creator and AI engineer Nutan, this path-breaking film blends human emotion with artificial intelligence in ways never before imagined. As the film gears up for its May 16 release, Nutan opens up in this interview about technology, passion, and why this project is unlike any the industry has seen.
“I’ve waited 20 years for this spotlight,” Nutan shares. From handling negatives to experimenting with digital formats and even directing with smartphones, he has journeyed through the evolving landscape of filmmaking technology. But Love You, he admits, is his boldest leap yet. “AI didn’t replace me—it amplified me. It gave form to a vision that traditional tools couldn’t reach.”
Having worked as an associate director and honed his skills in editing, VFX, and CG, Nutan found himself uniquely equipped to navigate the nuances of AI. “My editing background helped me understand the rhythm of AI. But I won’t lie—it took six months, 18 hours a day, to create this film,” he reveals. The film itself is a romantic musical drama, traditional in plot but revolutionary in execution. “It’s a classic love story. But I created 12 songs with AI, wrote the lyrics first, and then shaped the narrative. It’s the same love but through a new lens.” The characters, Nutan and Ashwini, are entirely AI-generated and carry the emotional weight of the story, free from celebrity associations or real-world references.
Though thrilled by the potential of AI, Nutan is far from being dismissive of human artistry. “AI won’t end the job in the cinema medium. It’s just another medium. When we worked with negatives, it was laborious and real. AI, in its way, brings back that intensity.” He makes no apologies for the film’s imperfections. “There’s a disclaimer—yes, it has flaws. But we’re not sorry. We want audiences to analyse, not judge.”
Initially planned as a limited release, just in one theatre, Love You has gained unexpected traction after distributor Dayanand saw the film. “He said, ‘This must be seen across Karnataka, across India.’ That moment changed everything,” Nutan says.
Looking ahead, Nutan’s next AI venture is a historical epic titled Me with the King, Kempe Gowda, which will portray five shades of the same legend—from birth to legacy—and will use upgraded AI techniques. “Love You was an experiment. Kempe Gowda will be precise,” he promises.
Nutan concludes with conviction: “To the world, AI is the future. To me, it’s tradition—reborn in filmmaking.”