Nutan: We want audiences to analyse, not judge

Cinema, as a medium, is on the verge of a transformation with the arrival of the film, Love You, hailed as the world’s first fully AI-generated feature film. Spearheaded by creator and AI engineer Nutan, this path-breaking film blends human emotion with artificial intelligence in ways never before imagined. As the film gears up for its May 16 release, Nutan opens up in this interview about technology, passion, and why this project is unlike any the industry has seen.

“I’ve waited 20 years for this spotlight,” Nutan shares. From handling negatives to experimenting with digital formats and even directing with smartphones, he has journeyed through the evolving landscape of filmmaking technology. But Love You, he admits, is his boldest leap yet. “AI didn’t replace me—it amplified me. It gave form to a vision that traditional tools couldn’t reach.”