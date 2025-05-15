Aayush Upendra: It would be an honour to work in my dad's direction

When you're the son of one of India’s most celebrated actor-filmmakers, and your mother is a multilingual actor with a prolific filmography, expectations are inevitable. However, Aayush Upendra isn't carrying the burden of legacy, and hopes to walk his own path with conviction.

Currently juggling college and internships, Aayush is gearing up for his first feature film as a lead actor. Produced by Abhishek Sirivantha and directed by Modala Sala-fame Purushotham C Somanathapura, the project is far from a typical star-kid launch. It began quietly — with a script pooja and a visit to Mantralaya for divine blessings.

“It all started when director Purushotham reached out to me through social media,” says Aayush. “We connected, he shared his story, and I discussed it with my parents, who really liked the idea. Coincidentally, it was around my birthday, and we felt it was the right time to take blessings. That’s how it all unfolded.”

The young talent speaks with clarity and disarming honesty. On the subject of nepotism, he doesn’t mince words. “For anyone born into a star family, that label comes with you. But honestly, I hate having an ego. That’s why I prefer connecting with people, keeping things real, and spreading kindness,” he says. “People will have a lot of opinions. But the truth is, the director chose me independently. That matters.”

“If my dad ever offered me a role in his film, it would be an honour — I wouldn’t ask, but if he did, who would say no? He’s one of the greatest directors out there. Still, this project came to me on its own," stresses Aayush, and he points out that the love story resonated with him a lot. “When I heard the character, it felt like it was written for me. The personality, the arc — it mirrors who I am. It’s a win-win.”

Though he’s had glimpses of set life and performed in college fests, this is Aayush’s first real foray into the world of acting and cinema. “Yes, I’m scared — it’s my first film,” he admits. “But I’m preparing. I work out, stretch, stay fit. Dancing comes naturally to me. As for the role, I’ll be doing workshops for a few months before we start. I want to do it right.”