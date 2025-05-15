Aayush Upendra: It would be an honour to work in my dad's direction

When you're the son of one of India’s most celebrated actor-filmmakers, and your mother is a multilingual actor with a prolific filmography, expectations are inevitable. However, Aayush Upendra isn't carrying the burden of legacy, and hopes to walk his own path with conviction.
Currently juggling college and internships, Aayush is gearing up for his first feature film as a lead actor. Produced by Abhishek Sirivantha and directed by Modala Sala-fame Purushotham C Somanathapura, the project is far from a typical star-kid launch. It began quietly — with a script pooja and a visit to Mantralaya for divine blessings.
“It all started when director Purushotham reached out to me through social media,” says Aayush. “We connected, he shared his story, and I discussed it with my parents, who really liked the idea. Coincidentally, it was around my birthday, and we felt it was the right time to take blessings. That’s how it all unfolded.”
The young talent speaks with clarity and disarming honesty. On the subject of nepotism, he doesn’t mince words. “For anyone born into a star family, that label comes with you. But honestly, I hate having an ego. That’s why I prefer connecting with people, keeping things real, and spreading kindness,” he says. “People will have a lot of opinions. But the truth is, the director chose me independently. That matters.”
“If my dad ever offered me a role in his film, it would be an honour — I wouldn’t ask, but if he did, who would say no? He’s one of the greatest directors out there. Still, this project came to me on its own," stresses Aayush, and he points out that the love story resonated with him a lot. “When I heard the character, it felt like it was written for me. The personality, the arc — it mirrors who I am. It’s a win-win.”
Though he’s had glimpses of set life and performed in college fests, this is Aayush’s first real foray into the world of acting and cinema. “Yes, I’m scared — it’s my first film,” he admits. “But I’m preparing. I work out, stretch, stay fit. Dancing comes naturally to me. As for the role, I’ll be doing workshops for a few months before we start. I want to do it right.”
While Aayush takes the spotlight on screen, his sister Aishwarya joins the crew as an assistant director. “The film is part of her internship. It’s cool that we get to work together — we’re both learning.”
Despite the magnitude of his debut, Aayush remains grounded. “I don’t know where this film will take me. But I’m not here to build hype. I’m here to learn. If people like it — I’m blessed. If not, it’s still an experience I’ll carry forward.”
He traces his passion for acting back to school. “I was put into a play once, and something clicked. I loved how you could tell stories through performance. That’s where the confidence began. Since then, it became a part of me.”
Aayush also writes stories and envisions himself as a storyteller — and sometimes, as a character within those stories. Will he follow his father's footsteps and become an actor-filmmaker? “Maybe. A lot of great directors started as actors or the other way around. I write stories to pass time, and maybe someday, if the right opportunity comes and my family supports it, I’ll take that leap. If not, those stories will still stay with me,” says Aayush.
For a debutant carrying a famous last name, Aayush Upendra isn’t rushing to prove anything. “I’m blessed with parents who’ve done countless films across languages. They’re my go-to people. But I’ve also learned — no matter where you go, never lose who you are. That’s my philosophy,” he concludes.