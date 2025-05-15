Upendra: My son Aayush got his debut purely on merit

21-year-old Aayush is stepping into the film industry, a world deeply familiar to him, since he is the son of Upendra and Priyanka Upendra, two stalwarts of Kannada cinema.

Aayush is set to make his debut in a film produced by Abhishek Sirivantha and directed by Purushotham, known for helming the Yash-starrer Modala Sala (2010). But unlike typical star-kid launches, this film began rather quietly without much fanfare, with a simple script pooja. “We wanted it to be simple, much like how life should be,” says Upendra.

Upendra expressed his happiness about how Aayush doesn't just want to ride on his lineage but chart his own course. “All I want is for my children to be happy,” Upendra shares, adding, “Even if Aayush chose not to work at all and found peace in that, I’d support it. This career is his choice entirely.”

Joining him behind the scenes is his sister, Aishwarya, stepping in as an assistant director. From scripting to editing, she’s immersing herself in the creative process. “It’s like an internship,” says Upendra. “She’s exploring what storytelling means to her.”

Upendra points out that more than just the debuts of his children, the crew's bonding makes it all the more special. “Producer Abhishek, director Purushotham, and cinematographer Venu—they’re people I know well. Venu is like family. And with Aayush and Aishwarya on board, it’s even more special.”

Asked if he ever considered directing his son’s first film, Upendra quips, “No. I’ve never believed in planning too much. If something has to happen, it will. I came into this industry without expectations—just a desire to do something meaningful and give back to society. Aayush was chosen purely on his merit. The director saw something in him and approached him directly. He’s entering on his own.”

“Every individual has their own journey. Mine was unplanned and unconventional. I hope the same freedom guides Aayush and Aishwarya,” says Upendra.