Dee Movie Review: A haunting jungle riddle let down by narrative chaos

At the center is Deepak (Vinay Vasudev), a man caught between a tumultuous past and a confusing present. He’s introduced in a violent, bloodied state — feral and fleeing from an unseen danger. As he escapes a bear by climbing a tree, we drop into a flashback, marking the film's reliance on non-linear storytelling. Memories, hallucinations, and reality blur — though not always effectively.

The plot is simple at its core but suddenly alerts the viewer to its deeper complexities. Deepak and Divya (Disha Ramesh), just married, go to the woods in Sirsi for a two-day trip to spend some quality time together. But this is where things take a serious turn. The couple unfortunately gets separated while taking a photo. In come the forest guards; a few forest fugitives, the protagonist’s parents, and the deep forest inmates — all initiate a frantic search for Deepak and Divya. Though destiny brings them back together, fate has other plans — leading to the film’s climax. As a summary, this plot is neat. But then, abruptly, it fractures into too many trails.

The first is muddled, especially the first half — with slow pacing, redundant exposition, repetitive incidents, and a cryptic buildup that delays emotional investment. Characters appear without clear motivations, and while the screenplay seems to revel in ambiguity, the lack of structural coherence makes it difficult to grasp what exactly is at stake.