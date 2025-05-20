Good films deserve good exposure, says composer Mano Murthy

Nearly two decades since Mathad Mathad Mallige (2007), music director Mano Murthy returns to a folk-inspired soundscape with Kuladalli Keelyavudo. This film reunites him with longtime collaborator Yogaraj Bhat, now joined by a fresh and vibrant creative team.

“When I got the call from Yogaraj Bhat in 2024, he told me he was producing a film under his banner and had written the story. Ramnarayan was directing, and a new producer was backing it. They were building the right technical team. I said yes almost instantly.”

For Murthy, it wasn’t just about collaborating with Bhatru again but about the promise of meaningful cinema. “With Bhatru’s storytelling and mentorship, I knew this would be a solid project. He’s such an experienced writer. And with Ramnarayan handling the screenplay and direction, it felt right.”