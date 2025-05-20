Kali Gowda: Dogs are the epitome of loyalty

The commonly seen sign "Nayi Ide Echarike” (Beware of Dog) now takes on a new meaning—as the title of an upcoming Kannada film that blends thriller, horror, and heart. Produced and headlined by Dr Leelamohan PVR, a medical professional-turned-actor, the film delves into the loyalty of a dog that transcends life and death.
“I play a doctor named Leela, which isn’t far from my real life,” says Dr. Leelamohan, speaking on the sidelines of the teaser and music album launch. “The film is about the emotional and psychological aftermath of a dog bite, and the deep bond between humans and animals. It’s suspenseful, emotional, and has a message.”
The film marks director Kali Gowda’s second venture. “Dogs are the epitome of loyalty. In Nayi Ide Echarike, we ask: what if that loyalty never dies?” says Kali Gowda. “It’s an emotional thriller that goes beyond what people expect from a film with this title.”
“The audience is in for something different,” adds Dr. Leelamohan. “This dog has a story to tell.” Also starring Divyashree, Pramod Shetty, and Raj Balwadi, the film is currently awaiting censor clearance and is expected to be released in June.