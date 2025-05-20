Yograj Bhat: There’s a story in the film’s title itself

Yogaraj Bhat, best known as a celebrated director and lyricist, takes on a quieter yet equally powerful role this time—as a writer. In Kuladalli Keelyavudo, a film directed by Ramnarayan, Bhatru contributes not as a director, but as the writer, along with Islamuddin, and also appears in the film, which is set to release on May 23.

“This time, I’m just the writer,” Bhatru says, adding, “There’s already a story in the name, and that made threading the narrative far easier.”

For those familiar with Kannada cinema, the title resonates deeply. It’s borrowed from a timeless song originally featured in Satya Harishchandra, a film starring Annavaru (Dr. Rajkumar). Bhatru recalls with reverence, “We should thank the creators of that track. Even today, no orchestra performance feels complete without that song.”