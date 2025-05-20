Yograj Bhat: There’s a story in the film’s title itself

Yogaraj Bhat, best known as a celebrated director and lyricist, takes on a quieter yet equally powerful role this time—as a writer. In Kuladalli Keelyavudo, a film directed by Ramnarayan, Bhatru contributes not as a director, but as the writer, along with Islamuddin, and also appears in the film, which is set to release on May 23.
“This time, I’m just the writer,” Bhatru says, adding, “There’s already a story in the name, and that made threading the narrative far easier.”
For those familiar with Kannada cinema, the title resonates deeply. It’s borrowed from a timeless song originally featured in Satya Harishchandra, a film starring Annavaru (Dr. Rajkumar). Bhatru recalls with reverence, “We should thank the creators of that track. Even today, no orchestra performance feels complete without that song.”
Bhatru believes there’s a philosophy embedded in the title itself. “It speaks of equality—of humanity not being divided by class or caste. That’s the message the film carries too,” he explains. “The more one travels, the more one lives, the deeper the title of Kuladalli Keelyavudo begins to resonate.”
Bhatru says the story naturally aligned with the essence of the title, and things also were easy since the film was directed by Ramnarayan. “Ramnarayan isn’t just a director—he’s also a lyricist and a fellow writer. So there was a shared wavelength. And Manu Madenur, our lead hero, is a fresh talent. His roots, his demeanor, the character—it all just fits.”
It’s rare for Bhatru to take on only the role of writer in a film. “I’ve been a lyricist, a script doctor, a suggestion-maker… but when the film is being made, you have to let go,” he admits. “Cinema is like war. You can be there during improvisation, but not everywhere.”
Nevertheless, he found himself deeply involved with the film. “Not only did I write, I also acted in the film,” he adds. His character, Mutharasa, is described as the soul of the story. “My portions were well-crafted. I just had to show up and surrender to the scene.”
Kuladalli Keelyavudo also brings together a legendary creative duo—Mano Murthy and Yogaraj Bhat—the same team behind the cultural phenomenon Mungaru Male.
“There’s a deep-rooted friendship between Mano Murthy, Jayant Kaikini, and myself,” says Bhatru. “So when the makers were discussing technicians, it was a unanimous decision to bring us back.”
Murthy’s compositions, Bhatru says, carry their own narrative. “Even before we wrote the lyrics, the music already had meaning. We just had to weave in the right words.”
So, what would success mean for team Kuladalli Keelyavudo? “If the message of the film reaches even a few hearts,” Bhatru concludes, “then that’s the biggest hit.”
Produced by Santosh Kumar and Vidya under Yogaraj Cinemas and Pearl Cinemas, the film stars Manu Madenur in the lead and also features Mouna Guddemane, Sonal Monteiro, and Sharath Lohitashwa in pivotal roles.