Full Meals to hit screens on this date

Director N Vinayak's upcoming romantic comedy, Full Meals, featuring Likhit Shetty, Khushi Ravi, and Tejaswini Sharma, is set to explore the life of a wedding photographer. Vinayak, who also doubles up as the writer, aims to weave a tale around the humorous yet emotional circumstances surrounding the profession. Full Meals is scheduled for a theatrical release on November 21.
The story follows a wedding photographer who travels for a pre-wedding shoot, during which the bride develops feelings for him. The narrative explores the situations that arise from this premise with a balance of humour and emotion.
Likhit Shetty, known for Sankashta Kara Ganapathi and Family Pack, plays the role of the photographer. Khushi Ravi, recognised for her performance in Dia, portrays the bride, in a role distinct from her earlier work. Tejaswini Sharma appears as a makeup artist, completing a love triangle.
The film also marks Likhit Shetty’s debut as a producer. The technical crew includes Guru Kiran as music director, Manohar Joshi as cinematographer, Deepu S Kumar as editor, and Harish Gowda as dialogue writer. Art direction is by Vishwas Kashyap, action choreography by Arjun Raj, and lyrics by Kaviraj and Pramod Maravante.
The ensemble cast also features Rangayana Raghu, Suraj Lokre, Vijay Chendoor, Ravi Shankar Gowda, Rajesh Nataranga, Sujay Shastri, Chandrakala Mohan, Hunnavalli Krishna, Ramesh Pandit, Ganesh Rao, Kote Prabhakar, Chetan Durga, Nagendra Aras, and Moogu Suresh.
Full Meals aims to offer a simple and engaging romantic comedy with familiar emotions and light-hearted moments, set against the backdrop of wedding photography.