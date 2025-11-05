RX Suri director Shrijai returns with a rugged story

Director Shrijai, known for films such as RX Suri and Bhairadevi, has announced his next project in collaboration with actor Sundeep Nagaraj. The film, currently referred as Production No.1, recently held its script pooja, marking the official commencement of the project.
Sundeep Nagaraj, who has previously appeared in films including Googly, Anantu vs Nusrat Prabhutva, and 1/2 Mentlu, will play the lead role. For this film, he will sport a rugged and massy look, marking a notable change from his earlier roles. Early reports indicate that the story will focus on a gangster-themed narrative, which aligns with the director’s interest in intense, realistic storytelling.
The production team released the first poster, and the design reflects the tone of the film, depicting elements such as blood, dirt, and ropes, suggesting the narrative may involve raw and challenging situations. The poster provides the audience with a preliminary sense of the film’s visual and thematic direction.
The project is being produced under the banners of Dream World Cinemas and Radhakrishna Arts. Cinematography will be handled by Solomon, while music is set to be composed by KK Senthil Prashant, known for his work on Bhairadevi.