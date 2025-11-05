RX Suri director Shrijai returns with a rugged story

Sundeep Nagaraj, who has previously appeared in films including Googly, Anantu vs Nusrat Prabhutva, and 1/2 Mentlu, will play the lead role. For this film, he will sport a rugged and massy look, marking a notable change from his earlier roles. Early reports indicate that the story will focus on a gangster-themed narrative, which aligns with the director’s interest in intense, realistic storytelling.