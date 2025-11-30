Veteran Kannada actor Umesh passes away at 80

Veteran Kannada actor Mysore Srikantayya Umesh died on Sunday after a prolonged illness, family sources said.

He was 80. The actor had been suffering from cancer for quite some time and was recently admitted to hospital, where he breathed his last.

His career in the film industry spanned more than five decades, during which he acted in over 350 films.

Born on 24 April 1945 in Mysuru, Umesh began his career at the age of four when he played a role in Lanchavatara-fame Master K. Hirannaiah’s theatre group.

He later joined Gubbi Veeranna’s theatre troupe.

Umesh got his major break in the film industry in 1960 when he played the lead role in the movie Makkala Rajya.

After his debut, there was a lull in his film career, marked by struggle, and he was forced to return to the theatre.

The actor received his next significant break in films through Katha Sangama in 1977. Since then, there was no looking back for Umesh.