Aditya Vinod to headline and compose for the film adaptation of his novel, Kendavare

Writer, musician, and actor Aditya Vinod is adapting his novel Kendavare for the big screen. Directed by Pannaga Somasekhar, who is known for his coastal drama Bhargava, the film is in the final stages of production.
The novel, launched recently by Women’s Commission Chairperson Nagalakshmi Chowdhary under Nirutha Publications, tells a gripping story of child abduction, female exploitation, and heroic rescues. “I wrote the book and always felt it should reach a wider audience. That's why we are adapting it into a film. The story of female child exploitation and the foundation of the Kendavare mission is personal. We worked closely with rescue agencies to ensure the narrative is authentic.”
Aditya Vinod stars in the lead role alongside Diya Sath. The cast also includes Akshata Sridhar Shastri, Prakash Thuminad, Shravan Jagadish, and Vishwas Krishna. “Each actor brought their own strength to the screen, and together we tried to honour the gravity of the story,” he notes.
Adding another layer of artistry, Vinod has composed the film’s music. “Music is the soul of this film as it shapes the tone, emotion, and heartbeat of every scene.”
Cinematographer Arun Kumar captures both coastal and urban landscapes while shooting in Hubballi, Dharwad, Savadatti, Sagar, and Bengaluru.
Produced under Aprameya Productions, Kendavare retains the book’s title for a faithful yet cinematic retelling. Vinod concludes, “Bringing Kendavare to life on screen is about honouring its heart. My hope is that audiences feel its urgency, its emotion, and the fight within every frame.”