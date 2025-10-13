Krishnoji Rao: Chatushpatha symbolises four individuals representing different strata of society

Speaking to the media after the trailer launch, director-producer Krishnoji Rao shared, “Chatushpatha translates to ‘four paths’ — something we often notice at crossroads. In our film, it symbolises four individuals representing different strata of society — the lower class, middle class, upper class, and law and order. Each takes a unique path, and where those roads converge forms the crux of the story. The film is now complete, and the first copy is ready. We’ll be announcing the release date soon."