Krishnoji Rao: Chatushpatha symbolises four individuals representing different strata of society

Marking his directorial debut, Krishnoji Rao leads Chatushpatha as its creative driving force and co-produces the film with Roopa Bai Rao under their home banner. The film, which has wrapped up shooting, have released the film's trailer of the film, featuring Milana Nagaraj, Jagan, Kiran Raj, and Shilpa in pivotal roles, and the film Chatushpatha hints at social drama exploring the crossroads of life and class.
Speaking to the media after the trailer launch, director-producer Krishnoji Rao shared, “Chatushpatha translates to ‘four paths’ — something we often notice at crossroads. In our film, it symbolises four individuals representing different strata of society — the lower class, middle class, upper class, and law and order. Each takes a unique path, and where those roads converge forms the crux of the story. The film is now complete, and the first copy is ready. We’ll be announcing the release date soon."
“When Krishnoji narrated the story, I was instantly drawn to my character. The film follows four people walking four different paths, and how these paths intersect defines Chatushpatha," Jagan added.
Music director Veera Samarth revealed that the film consist two songs and a short musical piece, saying,
“The songs have come out beautifully and will be released shortly. We also had Vijay Prakash lending his voice and giving valuable inputs for the lyrics written by the director himself.”
Actor Shilpa, actor Sundar, writer Raghu Niduvalli, and cinematographer Uday Ballal — who worked 37 days on the film — also spoke about their experiences on set.
Chatushpatha cast also consists of Hanumathe Gowda, Sridhar, Sundar Veena, Akarsh, Tarang Vishva, and Savita Krishnamurthy in pivotal roles.