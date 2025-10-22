ASG makes directorial debut with Border Diaries

Writer-turned-director ASG, who has contributed to films like Saaheba, Nanna Prakara, Ondh Kathe Hella, and Thutu Madike and authored the book Byatemara, is stepping into the director’s chair with Border Diaries. The film is billed as a romantic drama mired in the world of crime. It is set in an industrial area on the Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border and explores the lives of a couple who come from different parts of the state to work there. The title poster was released on the occasion of Deepavali.
The film stars Anjan Nagendra and Ashwitha Hegde, who have previously worked together in Kambli Hula. Supporting them are actors Gopal Krishna Deshpande, Tabla Nani, Sharath Lohithashwa, Veena Sunder, Kaali Prasad, and Nagaraj Shivashimpi. Kuldeep from Assam and Tiyasha Biswas from Kolkata also play important roles.
Produced by Hoysala Productions, the team behind Rangasamudra, the film features music by Judah Sandy, cinematography by Achyuth BS, who marks his debut with this film, and editing by Akash Hiremath, previously associated with Bairathi Ranagal.
The film was shot across several locations, including Hosur, Channapatna, Magadi, and the outskirts of Bengaluru. With shooting almost complete, the team has moved into post-production and is planning a release in early 2026.