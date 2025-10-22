ASG makes directorial debut with Border Diaries

Writer-turned-director ASG, who has contributed to films like Saaheba, Nanna Prakara, Ondh Kathe Hella, and Thutu Madike and authored the book Byatemara, is stepping into the director’s chair with Border Diaries. The film is billed as a romantic drama mired in the world of crime. It is set in an industrial area on the Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border and explores the lives of a couple who come from different parts of the state to work there. The title poster was released on the occasion of Deepavali.