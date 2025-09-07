Bhuvvaan Ponnanna: Working with Yogaraj Bhat will be like going to a film school

Bhuvvaan Ponnanna, known for his antagonist roles in films like Just Math Mathalli, Kool, and Kuchiku Kuchiku, worked his way to playing the lead in Randhava. Now, after a break, he steps into the spotlight as a hero with the upcoming musical, Hello 123, directed by none other than Yogaraj Bhat. The film features music by V Harikrishna and is produced under the banner of Amrutha Cine Craft by Vijay Tata and Amrutha Vijay Tata.
“When I came to Bengaluru in 2007, Yogaraj Bhat’s name was everywhere,” Bhuvvaan recalls. “Every actor wanted to do a film with Bhatru. While I was playing villains, I always had this wish, much like senior actors wanted to work in Puttana Kanagal. I wanted to be part of Yogaraj Bhat's world, as I loved the magic he had brought to actors like Ganesh or Diganth.”
The actor admits he took his time after his debut as a hero in Randhava. “Yogaraj Bhat doesn’t push stories onto actors; he works around them. He told me, ‘I will not match the story with the actor; I’d rather work on the story, and then see how the actor fits.’ He was very particular, always striking up conversations, understanding me—my background, my language, my flavour. After many discussions, he tailored the story to suit me.”
Bhuvvaan, who also has a theatre background and trained in filmmaking at a New York film university, calls working with Bhat a learning experience. “Despite my theatre experience, this is going to be like film school. The chance to work with a director like Yogaraj Bhat is rare, and I am ready to absorb every moment.”
Hello 123, launched with Harshika Poonacha and Bhuvvaan’s daughter Tridevi in attendance, promises a light-hearted journey of a musician rising from nothing to everything. “It’s a typical Yogaraj Bhat film,” Bhuvvaan says. “Music, love, drama, the essence of Malnad, quirky characters, and humour—everything is in there.”
Pre-production is underway, and shooting is expected to begin in October. Apart from Bhuvvaan, the director and music director, the rest of the cast and crew is yet to be finalised.