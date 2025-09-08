Geethapriya: Cinema is not just entertainment; it can be a classroom

The hills of Ramanagara, once immortalised by Sholay, recently hosted the shoot of Aparichite, a socially driven drama with actor Geethapriya in the lead. Known for her debut in Thaayavva, where she also lent her voice to all the songs, Geethapriya steps into a new phase of her career with a film she calls both “an education and a responsibility.”
Directed by Vishwanath, Aparichite explores themes of social awareness through a storyline inspired by real incidents. “Cinema is not just entertainment, it can be a classroom,” Geethapriya tells us. “Since I also come from an educational background, I felt this was a good medium to pass on a meaningful message. That’s one of the main reasons I chose this film.”
In the film, Geethapriya portrays a teacher, a role she connects deeply with. “When I went to shoot in Ramanagara, I couldn’t help but recall the legendary Sholay shoot,” she says, “We filmed in the interiors of the forest. Walking those paths was thrilling, and it added so much atmosphere to my scenes.”
For her, the audience for films like Aparichite might be niche, but they are loyal. “Every film finds its people. For me, it’s about passion. I love art films and folk tunes; they’re my roots. Why shouldn’t I represent realistic stories that matter?”
The film, produced by her husband, Suresh Kumar, under Amar Films, has a cast that includes veteran Srinath, his son Rohit, Sindhu Lokanath, and RJ Nikhita. Now in post-production, Aparichite will soon hit the theatres.
As Geethapriya sums it up: “For me, art is about truth. If a film can stir thought and feeling, then it has already achieved its purpose.”