Srikanth Hunsur: The father-son bond might be familiar, yet forever universal

S/o of Muthanna revolves around the timeless relationship between father and son, a dynamic that can shift between friendship and conflict. “Yes, the theme might look familiar,” Srikanth admits, “But it is also universal. Indian parents, even today, think about how children become their lifeline during old age, and children, too, must think of their parents. Yet, in many cases, that picture doesn’t exist. And sometimes, it’s the parents themselves who fail to pass on values while chasing dreams of sending their children abroad.”