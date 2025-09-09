Srikanth Hunsur: The father-son bond might be familiar, yet forever universal

Films on family bonds have often been seen on screen, but director Srikanth Hunsur is confident his debut film, S/o of Muthanna, will strike a chord with today’s audience. The emotional drama, produced under Purathana Films, is set for release on September 12 in Kannada, followed by a Malayalam version the following week.
S/o of Muthanna revolves around the timeless relationship between father and son, a dynamic that can shift between friendship and conflict. “Yes, the theme might look familiar,” Srikanth admits, “But it is also universal. Indian parents, even today, think about how children become their lifeline during old age, and children, too, must think of their parents. Yet, in many cases, that picture doesn’t exist. And sometimes, it’s the parents themselves who fail to pass on values while chasing dreams of sending their children abroad.”
The idea for the film was born out of Srikanth’s time working in television alongside popular serial director Vinu Balanja. “Back then, while shooting serials in areas like Basavangudi and Chamrajpet,
I came across several old couples living alone,” he recalls. “One story stayed with me—a couple with a house worth 18 crores, but their children abroad had no contact with them. After their death, the property was destined to go to the government. In another instance, a widow allowed her home to be used for shooting, but her son wanted to sell it, leaving her homeless. These weren’t isolated incidents. I realised these stories had to be told, and that’s how S/o of Muthanna began.”
Casting was crucial for a story steeped in raw emotions. “The producers suggested Pranam. Initially, I had doubts because he was looking at mass subjects. But I was wrong, he has nailed this character with great maturity,” Srikanth says. The film also features powerhouse actor Rangayana Raghu, along with Kushee Ravi, Suchendra Prasad, Girish Shivanna, Tabla Nani, Srinivas Prabhu, Sudha Belawadi, and Arun Chakravarthy.
On the technical side, the film has a strong team with Sachin Basrur composing the music, lyrics from Yogaraj Bhat and Jayanth Kaikini; cinematography by Skating Krishna, and editing by Harish Komme.
Srikanth concludes with conviction: “This film isn’t about glorifying a formula. It’s about reflecting a reality that many families choose to ignore. S/o of Muthanna will make audiences laugh, reflect, and maybe rethink how we treat the bonds that matter most.”