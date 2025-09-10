Manjunath Jayaraj: Daiva is not mythology, it’s a raw, commercial entertainer

At first glance, the title Daiva might suggest myth and folklore. But filmmaker-actor Manjunath Jayaraj (MJ), who makes his debut as both lead and director with the project, is quick to set the record straight.
“Don’t be misled by the title,” MJ clarified in his interaction during the teaser launch. “This is a truly desi storyline. I play Jogayya, a devotee of Kalabhairava, in two distinct avatars. Daiva is not mythology, it’s a raw, commercial entertainer with everything audiences expect.”
Produced under Kalpavruksha Creations by Smt Jayamma Padmaraj, with Ramappa Somappa Megalamani and Somashekar G Pattanashetty serving as co-producers, the film is in the final stages of post-production. “We are polishing it with re-recording, and the first copy will be ready soon,” MJ confirmed.
For the first-time filmmaker, the launch carried personal significance. A former Assistant Professor who completed his M.Tech before walking away from academia, MJ credited his family for making the transition possible. “It’s special because Daiva is backed by my mother, Jayamma Padmaraj. I owe this journey to her, and I’m grateful to my mentor Ravi Srivatsa for guiding me.”
The teaser launch was attended by an ensemble of Kannada cinema stalwarts, including Guru Deshpande, Hari Santhosh, Bharjari Chetan Kumar, Jadesh K. Hampi, and Directors’ Association president NRK Vishwanath, who together unveiled the first look.
Actor and journalist Manjuraj Surya also shared insights into his role: “I play a man helping village children through an NGO. It’s a role rooted in change, and I hope audiences connect with it.”
Producer Jayamma Padmaraj expressed her pride of his son stepping into cinema as both lead actor and director.
The cast features Surabhi, Neethu Roy, Bala Rajwadi, and Manjuraj Surya in pivotal roles, alongside Arun Bachchan, and Meese Murthy. The film has music by Vijeeth Manjaya, and cinematography by Siddharth.
With the teaser out and post-production nearing completion, the makers are expected to announce the release date soon.