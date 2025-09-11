S/O Muthanna mirrors my own life: Pranam Devaraj

“My character—a doctor—is rooted, practical. She doesn’t get sidelined, and that’s what drew me in,” Kushee shares. “Often in family dramas, women become ornamental. Here, I’m integral. The real drama begins with my entry, and I loved that,” she adds, as she continues with conviction, “In real life, women balance everything—relationships, work, family. It felt refreshing to portray that on screen with honesty.” When asked what truth about herself she uncovered through the role, she pauses thoughtfully. “That I could adapt. As actors, we should be like water—fluid, moldable. This role made me realize the strength in simplicity.” S/o Muthanna may tread familiar emotional ground, but it promises a fresh perspective—one anchored in sincerity rather than spectacle.“It’s tight performances,” Pranam concludes, “and a tribute to familial love that doesn’t try to dazzle—but simply connects.”