S/O Muthanna mirrors my own life: Pranam Devaraj

Seven years after his debut film Kumari 21F, Pranam Devaraj returns to the screen with S/o Muthanna—a film he calls, without any hesitation, his “relaunch.” But there’s no air of pretense here. He speaks with honesty, reverence, and a deep sense of responsibility. Directed by Srikanth Hunsur and produced by Puratana Films in association with SRK Films, S/o Muthanna is a deeply personal father-son drama. The film pairs Pranam opposite Kushee Ravi, with the ever-reliable Rangayana Raghu playing a pivotal role. This time around, Pranam says his goal was singular: to make his father proud.
“This film is close to my heart,” Pranam begins, visibly emotional. “S/o Muthanna mirrors my own life. My equation with Rangayana Raghu on screen is exactly how I am with my father (Devaraj) off-screen. Raghu sir wasn’t just a co-actor—he was a father figure on set, always guiding us through dialogue modulation, always present,” reveals Pranam, along with Kushee, in this conversation with CE, ahead of the film’s release on September 12.
“I wanted Appa (Devaraj) to see growth in me. I’ve learned from my first film—the mistakes I made then, I made sure not to repeat. This one’s a dedication to him.”
Coming from the illustrious Devaraj family—his father a veteran actor, and his brother, Prajwal Devaraj, an established star—Pranam knows that expectations are high. But he doesn’t see that as a burden.
“It’s a responsibility,” he states firmly. “Convincing the audience is everything. You can’t cheat them, no matter the film’s outcome. Be honest in your performance—that’s our job.”
Unsurprisingly, cinema is a constant topic of discussion in the Devaraj household.
“Prajwal and I discuss our scenes, record, analyse—it’s a constant exchange. Watching Appa, especially in roles like Huliya, has shaped my approach. His eyes do the talking.” He smiles while responding on three Devarajs sharing screen space, “Yes, we’re actively working on a script. The rapport is real, and we want it to translate on screen.”
While S/o Muthanna is centred around fathers and sons, Kushee Ravi brings an emotional axis to the story—balancing tradition and modernity through her character.
“My character—a doctor—is rooted, practical. She doesn’t get sidelined, and that’s what drew me in,” Kushee shares. “Often in family dramas, women become ornamental. Here, I’m integral. The real drama begins with my entry, and I loved that,” she adds, as she continues with conviction, “In real life, women balance everything—relationships, work, family. It felt refreshing to portray that on screen with honesty.” When asked what truth about herself she uncovered through the role, she pauses thoughtfully. “That I could adapt. As actors, we should be like water—fluid, moldable. This role made me realize the strength in simplicity.” S/o Muthanna may tread familiar emotional ground, but it promises a fresh perspective—one anchored in sincerity rather than spectacle.“It’s tight performances,” Pranam concludes, “and a tribute to familial love that doesn’t try to dazzle—but simply connects.”