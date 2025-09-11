Sangeetha Bhat on Kamal Sridevi: There are two sides to this story

The trailer for Kamal Sridevi has sparked conversation and curiosity, thanks to its intense, suspense-filled atmosphere and layered character portrayals. If the early buzz is anything to go by, lead actor Sangeetha Bhat may be on her way to winning accolades for the role.
Unveiled recently, the trailer teases a gripping narrative without giving away much. The mood is heavy with intrigue, and the visuals hint at an emotional rollercoaster. Co-producer Rajavardan was full of praise for Sangeetha Bhat’s bold performance as a sex worker, calling it “award-worthy.”
“Portraying such a character takes guts,” Rajavardan said. “Sangeetha’s artistic bravery deserves all the accolades. Behind that celebration, there’s a lot of pain. She went all in.”
Directed by VA Sunil Kumar, along with Sangeetha, Kamal Sridevi stars Sachin Cheluvarayaswamy in a dual narrative structure, exploring the emotional and psychological depths of the titular characters—Kamal and Sridevi. Sachin, who plays the male lead, reflected on the emotional core of the film:
“This isn’t about winning or failing,” he said. “We made a film with strong content and powerful roles. It’s quality cinema—no compromises.”
Adding further weight to the ensemble are seasoned actors Kishore, Ramesh Indira, and Mitra,whose presence lends gravitas to the already intense narrative.
Sangeetha Bhat, speaking about her experience, expressed both humility and pride: “There are two sides to this story — Kamal and Sridevi. Both are complex,” she shared. “I’m thankful to the team for trusting me with this challenging role.”
Produced by Dhanalakshmi’s Swarnambika Pictures and Rajavardan’s Barn Swallow Company, the film is set to release statewide on September 19.