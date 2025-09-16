Soulmates locks release date

Soulmates has set its release date for September 19, with the launch of its trailer creating early buzz. Directed by PV Shankar, the film has music by the legendary Hamsalekha and comes with the tagline Parisara Premi (Lover of Nature). It is backed by GR Archana and Shankar PV under their home banner.
Shankar revealed the personal inspiration behind the story. “When I was young, I once cut down a tree to make a cricket bat. I’ve carried the guilt ever since. That regret inspired this film,” he shared. The director also noted that the team has included a song sequence from the late Dr Vishnuvardhan’s classic Kotigobba.
Positioned as a mix of romance, action, and thriller layered with an environmental message, Shankar emphasised its social relevance: “The core idea is about a boy and a girl who fight to protect nature. That’s a message our society needs now more than ever.”
Yash Shetty, who plays a contract killer, described his role as pivotal. “It’s not just a villain’s part. The climax itself unfolds through my character.”
Lead actor Srijith Surya essays Sathya, a character devoted to truth and nature. “In the story, his two soulmates are the environment and his girl,” he said. Yashvika Nishkala plays Bhoomi, a gentle-hearted young woman. “It’s a beautifully made film. I’ve played Bhoomi with all my heart, and I hope audiences will support us,” she shared.