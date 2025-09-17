Todor Lazarov: Rishab Shetty’s Kantara Chapter 1 is already a blockbuster

"If you compare Hollywood and Indian films, I always say this—here, people are passionate. In the West, for many, it becomes just another credit on the résumé. That spark, that joy in working, is missing. Here in India, it feels alive. It feels like home. That’s what keeps me coming back instead of chasing projects in Hollywood or Europe,” says Todor.



The journey to Kantara: Chapter 1 began with a phone call. Lazarov was shooting in Hyderabad when he was flown to Kundapura to meet Rishab Shetty, who was in the middle of a schedule. “The moment I saw Rishab Shetty, there was light—pure heart and soul. He explained his vision for the climax, not just as a director but also as the actor living the character. It was so powerful that I immediately knew I had to do it. I was already committed to two projects, but I cancelled them without hesitation. I thought I had to do it for Rishab. It felt like meeting family; similar to how I felt working with Rajamouli on RRR.”



Lazarov reveals he was already familiar with Kantara before being approached for the prequel. “I had watched it because my mother was a big fan of Indian cinema. She made me watch Raj Kapoor films when I was a child, so there has always been a connection. When I saw Kantara, I was struck by the story of the demigod and the remarkable way in which Rishab built his character. That gave me an understanding of the world and the vision Rishab had for Kantara: Chapter 1.”